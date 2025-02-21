Elon Musk's former partner and Canadian singer Grimes accused that the father of her three children is not answering her calls as one of the children is suffering from a mysterious "medical crisis."

In a now deleted post on the social media platform X, owned by Musk, Grimes wrote, "Plz respond about our child's medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can do that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

“I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f–king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at,” she further added.

She deleted the posts just two hours after posting due to being shadow banned. She made a post before deleting the previous ones in which she said, "I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is a media crisis at the expense of the kids."

Grime and Musk share three kids together - X Æ A-Xii, 4, Techno Mechanicus, 2, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3.

The latest conflict came days after Grimes expressed her objection for taking their 4-year-old son X to a press briefing in the White House on February 11.

"He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh," Grimes said.

Musk has a 13th child?

The latest allegation by Grimes also came after an influencer Ashley St Clair alleged on February 14 that she is the mother of Musk's 13th child.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)