During a Fox News interview on Tuesday (Feb 18), Donald Trump poked fun at the way young staffers in his newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) dress.

The former president was speaking with Elon Musk and host Sean Hannity when the topic turned to executive orders and their implementation.

Trump recalled a conversation with Musk about how executive orders are often slow to take effect. “This is probably true for all presidents: you write an executive order and you think it’s done. You send it out. [But] it doesn’t get implemented. Maybe they’re from the last administration, and they are in some cases. You try to get them out as fast as you can,” Trump said, citing Musk’s comments.

”As soon as he said that, I said, you know, that’s interesting," Trump said.

Trump then praised Musk’s team, calling them “geniuses” before veering off course. “He’s got some very brilliant young people working for him that dress much worse than him, actually,” Trump said.

“They dress in T-shirts. You wouldn’t know they have a 180 IQ,” he added

Musk himself was wearing a T-shirt under his jacket and took a moment to show what was written on it. “My T-shirt says ‘TECH SUPPORT. Because I’m here to provide the president with technology support,” he said, prompting laughter from Trump.

The interview largely showcased a friendly dynamic between the two. Musk showed strong support for Trump, declaring, “I love the president.”

He went on to say, “I have spent a lot of time with the president, and not once have I seen him do something that was mean or cruel or wrong. Not once.”

Trump, in turn, praised Musk as a “leader” and someone he has “always respected.” He added, “I wanted somebody really smart to work with me in terms of the country.”

