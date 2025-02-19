Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could meet as early as before the end of February. Although an in-person meeting will take time to prepare, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday (Feb 19), Russian news agencies reported.

Peskov said the US-Russia meeting on Tuesday (Feb 18) in Riyadh was a “very, very important step” toward a settlement in the Ukraine war, which is nearing its third year.

“In order to carry out, figuratively speaking, resuscitation measures, diplomats will now begin to work in light of the agreement (Russian Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov reached yesterday with (U.S. Secretary of State Marco) Rubio,” Peskov said as quoted by state media.

“But this is the first step…Naturally, it’s impossible to fix everything in one day or a week. There is a long way to go,” he added.

The talks in Saudi Arabia were the first time top US and Russian officials had met to discuss ending the conflict in Europe since World War Two. Kyiv said it would not accept any deal without its consent, as no Ukrainian or European officials were invited to the discussion.

