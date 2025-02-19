US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 18) hinted at a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, while brushing off Ukraine's concerns about being excluded from US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia focused on ending the Ukraine war.

"Probably," Trump said as he ended a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach when asked if he still expected to meet with Putin before the end of the month.

Trump spoke for the first time since a US delegation established a working dialogue with Russia about Ukraine during talks in Riyadh. He brushed aside Ukraine's concern about being left out of the meeting, saying Kyiv could have made a deal with Russia three years ago to avert the invasion by Moscow.

"Today I heard, 'oh, we weren't invited.' Well you've been there for three years, you should have ended it... you should have never started it. You could have made a deal," said Trump.

“Putin started war by invading Ukraine”: Sean Savett

Sean Savett, former spokesperson for the White House National Security Council under President Joe Biden, called out Trump for apparently buying into Putin's propaganda. Savett emphasized that Russia alone is responsible for the ongoing war, having initiated it with an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and committing war crimes against the Ukrainian people.

"Sounds like Trump bought Putin’s propaganda hook, line, and sinker," he said. "A reminder no one should need: Putin started the war by invading Ukraine unprovoked and his forces have committed war crimes against the Ukrainian people. Russia is the party responsible for this continuing war."

Trump criticized Biden's handling of Ukraine situation

Trump criticized Biden's handling of the Ukraine situation, claiming his approach was inadequate. Biden had taken steps to support Ukraine, providing them with weapons to defend against Russian aggression.

"I think I have the power to end this war," said Trump. The US President also said Ukraine should hold elections. "That's not a Russia thing, that's something coming from me and coming from many other countries also," he said.

Trump has expressed openness to European countries sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, stating he wouldn't object to such a move, as long as a peace agreement is in place.

"Having troops over there would be fine, I wouldn't object to it at all," Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)