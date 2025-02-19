Elon Musk, in an unprecedented joint interview alongside US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 18) said that he was "thrashing the bureaucracy" to restore democracy in the United States.

During the conversation with Fox News's Sean Hannity, the Trump-Musk 'bromance' shone through, as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief labelled himself the President's "tech support," and the latter replying "He’s much more than that".

The Trump-Musk equation

The joint interview featured a number of moments where the bromance was in the spotlight, including one where Trump praised the Tesla CEO, calling him a "brilliant guy," and a "good person" who "wants to see the country do well."

Interview host Hannity alleged that three networks, including the New York Times, and Washington Post want a Trump-Musk 'divorce'. "They want a divorce. They want you two to start hating each other," he alleged.

Responding to this, Trump said that they were aware of the "hatred".

"They tried it, then they stopped," he said adding "they have many different things of hatred".

He said they (the media networks) were bad at spreading hatred.

Trump claimed that 'they' said: "We have breaking news: Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk. President Musk will be attending a Cabinet meeting tonight at 8 o'clock," and that "it's just so obvious. They're so bad at it."

"I used to think they were good at it. They're actually bad at it, because if they were good at it, I'd never be president," he noted.

Compliments galore

Singing DOGE chief's praises, Trump said that he "respected" Musk and that he was a visionary who "did things that were so advanced and nobody knew what the hell they were."

Praising the StarLink CEO, Trump went on to detail how Musk jumped to the rescue during North Carolina floods. "He got, like, thousands of units of this (Starlink) communication, and it saved a lot of lives. He got it immediately," said the Republican president.

"I wanted somebody really smart to work with me," he said, adding, "You know, I wanted to find somebody smarter than him. I searched all over. I just couldn't do it. I couldn't. I couldn't."

Musk, in reply, thanked Trump for having him and humbly said, "I’m just trying to be useful here."

The Tesla chief noted that his friendship with the controversial Trump has earned him "eye daggers".

"I mean, I walk into the room and I’m getting just the dirty looks from — from everyone. Like, if looks could kill, I would have been dead several times over," he said, chuckling.