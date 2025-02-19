Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Feb 19) urged foreign partners to apply more pressure on Moscow, stressing that the Russian leaders are "pathological liars" who cannot be trusted.

This comes after the US and Russia held historic talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and held discussions on the Ukraine war without the presence of Kyiv's diplomats.

Hours after the talks concluded in Riyadh, Russia launched a major missile and drone barrage on Ukraine. 167 drones and two Iskander ballistic missiles were launched into the country, Ukraine's air force reported.

However, 105 drones were intercepted, and 56 more were lost in flight.

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported a "massive enemy strike on a densely populated area of ​​the city" causing electricity, heating and water outages.

In a social media post on X, Zelensky said, "Once again, civilian energy facilities have been targeted—for nearly three years now, the Russian army has relentlessly used missiles and attack drones against them."

Calling Riyadh's meeting "notorious", Zelensky said that it became clear that Russian representatives were once again lying, claiming they do not target Ukraine's energy sector.

"Yet, almost simultaneously, they launched another attack, with drones striking electrical transformers. And this is during winter—it was minus 6 degrees Celsius at night," he added.

Around 1,60,000 Odesa residents are now left without heat and electricity.

"We must never forget that Russia is ruled by pathological liars—they cannot be trusted and must be pressured. For the sake of peace," Zelensky stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky criticised talks held between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia about the Ukraine war without a Ukrainian presence.

Talks "are taking place between representatives of Russia and representatives of the United States of America. About Ukraine -- about Ukraine again -- and without Ukraine," Zelensky said during an official visit to Turkey.

Zelensky, while addressing a news conference alongside Turkey's Erdogan, said that the two discussed the global processes in great detail "that could lead to the end of this war".

For lasting peace, he said, "It is important not to make any mistakes."

