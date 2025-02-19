Four women who have accused social media influencer Andrew Tate of sexual abuse have called on the US to stay out of his legal proceedings in Romania.

The women voiced deep concern over reports that US officials had urged Romania to ease travel restrictions for Tate and his brother, Tristan. Both hold dual UK-US nationality and remain banned from leaving Romania as they await trial.

Their lawyer, Matthew Jury, told the BBC his clients were “absolutely bewildered” by what he described as interference from the Trump administration. However, Romanian authorities have denied any pressure from the US.

Legal troubles in Romania and the UK

Andrew Tate, 38, and his brother were arrested in Romania three years ago and are now facing trial on charges including rape, trafficking minors, and money laundering, allegations they deny.

In addition to the Romanian case, the Tate brothers are also wanted by UK police over separate allegations of rape and human trafficking, which they also deny. Extradition proceedings will only take place after their trial in Romania concludes.

Reports of US involvement

According to the Financial Times, US officials raised the Tates’ case with the Romanian government last week, followed by further discussions involving Trump’s envoy, Richard Grenell, over the weekend. The paper reported that a request was made for the brothers' passports to be returned so they could travel while awaiting trial.

Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu confirmed that Grenell had brought up the case but insisted this did not amount to pressure. A spokesperson for Hurezeanu told the Financial Times that Romanian courts “are independent and operate based on the law.”

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu also dismissed the claims, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that “the US has not made any requests” regarding Tate’s legal situation. He added that Romania and the US share “the same values regarding the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens.”

Grenell, in response to the FT, denied having a “substantive conversation” with Hurezeanu but acknowledged his support for the Tate brothers, referencing his public statements on social media.

Lawyer condemns US actions

Victims' lawyer Matthew Jury criticised the US response, saying it was clear from Trump administration officials’ public statements that there was strong support for Tate.

"Either they don't know or they don't care about the nature of the allegations and how serious they are," he told the BBC.

He added that for his clients, seeing the former US president back their alleged abuser was “incredibly traumatising” and amounted to a form of “gaslighting.”

In their own statement, the four women urged authorities in Romania and the UK to be allowed to “do their jobs” without external interference.

Calls for the UK to take action

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick also warned against US involvement, stating that the Tate brothers “must face our justice system.”

“No obstacles should be placed in the way of UK authorities. The government must make that clear to US counterparts,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)