Billionaire Elon Musk recently caused an issue for the social media personality Andrew Tate after he launched his political party Britain Restoring Underlying Values (BRUV) with a plan to run for the prime minister of the UK. Soon after his announcement on the social media platform X (owned by Musk), the party's X handle was abruptly suspended. Tate had posted the party's charter on X with the promise of stepping down from his position if he could not fulfil his promises.

Advertisment

Also read | He was handed script to read...: Trudeau's half brother says Canadian PM wasn't 'one calling plays' while in power

After the suspension of the party's handle, Tate tagged Musk, asking the reason for the deactivation of the account. Soon after, the account was restored, leading Tate to thank Musk in his post on X. "We are back. Join us @votebruv. We're taking Britain back to greatness. The revolution will be televised," Tate wrote, tagging his "bruv" Musk at the end.

We are back.



Join us @votebruv



We’re taking Britain back to greatness.



The revolution will be televised.



Thanks bruv 😎 @elonmusk — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 7, 2025

Advertisment

Musk surprisingly replied, saying he had no idea about the reason for suspension. "Not sure why it was suspended, but it seems to be fixed now," Musk replied to Musk.

'Reclaim Britain'

Also read | 'Girl, you’re no longer governor...': Musk slams Trudeau for rejecting Canada-US 'merger' pitch by Trump

Advertisment

The official website of Britain Restoring Underlying Values says the party's motive is to 'reclaim Britain'. "There will be no excuses, no compromises, no second chances. We will defend our borders, crush crime, purge corruption, and restore pride to a nation under siege," the website reads.

"Britain will rise again stronger, unyielding, and unapologetic. If you want safety, power, and freedom, join the fight. The time for talk is over. It's action or nothing," the website adds.

Also read | Donald Trump’s inauguration: Which world leaders will attend? Is PM Modi invited?

Tate's announcement of a new political party in Britain came at a time when people's trust in traditional parties was not at its best, and they were turning towards new faces who could join them in demanding change.

Also read | New study shows AI helps find more cancer cases without causing extra harm

(With inputs from agencies)