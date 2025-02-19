US President Donald Trump, in a televised interview alongside Elon Musk, reiterated that India's high tariffs on American goods would be met with equivalent tariffs from the United States.

In a conversation with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said that New Delhi won't be exempted from Washington's reciprocal tariffs, sending a clear message on his stance on global trade.

"I told Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi yesterday - he was here - I said, 'Here's what we're going to do: reciprocal. Whatever you charge, I'm charging,'" Trump said, narrating his conversation with the Indian PM. "He (PM Modi) goes, 'No, no, I don't like that.' 'No, no, whatever you charge, I'm going to charge.' I'm doing that with every country."

Trump emphasized the need for reciprocity in trade, stating that if India charges the US 100%, the US should charge India the same.

Musk, also echoed Trump's statement confirming, "It's 100 per cent - auto imports are 100 per cent."

"Yeah, that's peanuts. So much higher. And others too," Trump responded.

"Nobody can argue with me," Trump asserted. "If I said 25 per cent, they'd say, 'Oh, that's terrible.' I don't say that anymore... because I say, 'Whatever they charge, we'll charge.' And you know what? They stop."

Trump outlines trade policy focused on 'fairness and reciprocity'

Trump, on Monday (Feb 17), outlined his latest trade policy centred on fairness and reciprocity, aiming to level the playing field by implementing reciprocal tariffs.

This means that other countries will be charged the same tariffs they impose on American goods, effectively mirroring their trade policies.

On Trade, I have decided, for purposes of Fairness, that I will charge a RECIPROCAL Tariff meaning, whatever Countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them - No more, no less!



For purposes of this United States Policy, we will consider Countries that use the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2025

The US president highlighted that the move would address unfair trade practices by other countries, which include non-monetary barriers, subsidies, and VAT systems, while also encouraging foreign countries to either reduce or eliminate tariffs against Washington.

Trump, in a post on X, said, "On trade, I have decided, for purposes of fairness, that I will charge a reciprocal tariff, meaning, whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them - No more, no less!"

