US President Donald Trump officially commissioned Indian-origin Kash Patel as the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday (Feb 20). Patel's appointment follows a narrow confirmation vote in the US Senate, where he secured 51 votes in favor and 49 against.

As the youngest and first Asian-American to hold the position, Patel's confirmation marks a significant milestone. Prior to his appointment, Patel served as a senior aide to congressman Devin Nunes and worked in various roles within the Trump administration, including as chief of staff to the acting US secretary of defense.

Who is Kash Patel?

Kash Patel was born to Gujarati parents in New York on February 25, 1980, in Garden City. He went on to graduate from the University of Richmond and later earned a Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law.

Kash Patel started his career as a public defender, handling a wide range of cases, including murder, narcotics trafficking, and complex financial crimes, in both state and federal courts through jury trials.

Born and raised in the US, Patel has often spoken about his Indian heritage and how it shaped his values and career.

Kash Patel's professional career has centered around US national security, intelligence, and law enforcement, despite his strong ancestral ties to India.

The 45-year-old lawyer of Indian origin has held several high-profile positions, including deputy assistant to the President and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC).

According to the US Defence Department, during this time, Patel was responsible for missions working towards “eliminating ISIS and Al-Qa’ida leadership such as al-Baghdadi and Qasem al-Rimi, and the safe repatriation of numerous American hostages.

President Trump signs commission

Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff said that US President Donald Trump has officially signed the commission to confirm Kash Patel as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Sharing a post on X, Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, wrote, "Moments ago in the Oval Office. Congratulations to the Ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel. President Trump has officially signed the commission. Follow Kash on his new X account: @FBIDirectorKash."

