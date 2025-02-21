Israel's central city of Bat Yam was rocked by blasts on Thursday (Feb 20) evening as buses exploded in a "suspected terror attack".

In other news, Israel on Friday said that one of the four bodies returned from Gaza is not that of hostage Shiri Bibas, as claimed by Hamas.

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday arrested five more staff members of KIIT, a private engineering college, for allegedly assaulting Nepalese students.

Israel's Bat Yam hit by multiple bus explosions in 'suspected terrorist attack'

Israel's central city of Bat Yam was rocked by blasts on Thursday (Feb 20) evening as buses exploded in a "suspected terror attack". In a statement, the nation's Defence Minister Israel Katz accused "Palestinian terrorist organisations" of triggering the blasts as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to hold a security meeting.

Hamas murdered youngest hostages Ariel and Kfir Bibas, says Israel, mother's body missing

Israel on Friday (Feb 21) said that one of the four bodies returned from Gaza is not that of hostage Shiri Bibas, as claimed by Hamas while accusing Palestinian militants of killing her two young sons — the youngest hostages taken on Oct 7— in captivity.

KIIT suicide: Five more arrested for allegedly assaulting Nepalese students

The police on Thursday (Feb 20) arrested five more staff members of KIIT, a private engineering college, for allegedly assaulting Nepalese students who were leaving their hostel as instructed by college authorities.

Over 50,000 employees of US defense department could be laid off in Trump-Musk efforts to cut federal cost: Report

A federal judge in the United State (US) reportedly cleared the way for the Donald Trump administration for mass firing of probationary federal workers. As many as 50,000 people (probationary civilian employees) across the Defence Department could be impacted by this decision. The firings are expected to begin as early as Friday (Feb 21).

Watch | White house warns Ukraine to stop pushback on minerals deal