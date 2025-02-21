Israel's central city of Bat Yam was rocked by blasts on Thursday (Feb 20) evening as buses exploded in a "suspected terror attack". In a statement, the nation's Defence Minister Israel Katz accused "Palestinian terrorist organisations" of triggering the blasts as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to hold a security meeting.

What happened?

As per an AFP report citing a local police spokesperson, three bombs exploded on buses in the central Israeli city of Bat Yam. Two of them detonated while being diffused.

Preliminary report by the police suggests "Suspected terror attack".

"Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam," said authorities in a statement.

No injuries were reported. In a video statement, Tzvika Brot, the mayor of Bat Yam, said there were "no injured in these incidents".

Footage aired on Israeli media showed a completely burned-out bus and another that was on fire.

Search for suspects on

As per reports, a large number of police have been deployed to search for suspects behind the blast.

"Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items," said the police.

While the search continues, bus drivers across Israel were asked to stop and inspect their vehicles for explosives, suggest Israeli media reports.

Palestinian militants behind blasts?

In a televised briefing, a police commander from central Israel, Haim Sargarof, said that the explosives used in the bus blasts were similar to those found in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu's office was to hold a security meeting over the "very serious incident". An official from the PM office said that Netanyahu "views the placing of explosives on buses as a very serious incident and will order decisive action against terror elements in the West Bank".

Meanwhile, Katz said that he has ordered the military to step up its offensives, particularly in refugee camps across the West Bank.

"In light of the serious attempted attacks in the Gush Dan (central) area by Palestinian terrorist organisations against the civilian population in Israel, I have instructed the IDF (military) to intensify operations to thwart terrorism in the Tulkarem refugee camp and in all the refugee camps in Judea and Samaria," Katz said, using the biblical term for the West Bank.

