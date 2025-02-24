Pope Francis has spent 10 days in the hospital since being unwell. Vatican has said that he remains in a "critical" condition, but "has not presented any further respiratory crises".

On Sunday, the pope was reported to still be receiving high-flow oxygen therapy, having also undergone blood transfusions. He has also experienced mild kidney issues but was "alert and well oriented".

This came after the 88-year-old spent a "tranquil" night in hospital after being in critical condition following a "prolonged respiratory crisis".

Pope Francis could not deliver the usual Sunday prayer in St Peter's Square for the second week. But he sent a written message saying he was continuing "confidently" with his treatment. He expressed his gratitude to the medical staff treating him and the people who sent him their messages of support.

The entire situation has sparked curiosity about the process of electing a pope.

Let's see how it works:

Since when Pope Francis is pope?

Pope Francis has been the pope since 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

How a new pope is chosen?

A new pope is chosen when the incumbent dies or resigns. In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI became the first ever pope to resign in around 600 years.

As per the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, "governance of the Catholic Church passes to the College of Cardinals. Cardinals are bishops and Vatican officials from all over the world, personally chosen by the pope".

A papal election is held in St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City - the occasion is called a conclave. From past 70 years, the pope has been picked from the College of Cardinals.

"The cardinals vote by secret ballot, processing one by one up to Michelangelo's fresco of the Last Judgment, saying a prayer and dropping the twice-folded ballot in a large chalice," the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops further said.

"The result of each ballot [is] counted aloud and recorded by three cardinals designated as recorders. If no one receives the necessary two-thirds of the vote, the ballots are burned in a stove near the chapel with a mixture of chemicals to produce black smoke," it added.

Until a cardinal receives 2/3 of the total votes, the process keeps repeating. After the process is complete, white smoke will rise from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel. It is an indication that the cardinals have elected a new pope.

