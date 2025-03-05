US President Donald Trump has reacted to Canada’s decision to introduce retaliatory tariffs in response to his sweeping trade measures.

'Reciprocal tariff will immediately increase'

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday (March 5), Trump wrote, "Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!"

Trump has repeatedly referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Governor,” a pointed comment implying his desire to see Canada become the 51st state of the United States.

The US president’s decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China has dramatically affected relations with three of America’s key trading partners.

Trudeau criticised the move, calling it “a very dumb thing to do” and confirmed that Canada would retaliate. Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that her government will announce its response on Sunday.

Start of 'trade war'

In his final week in office, Trudeau condemned the new US tariffs on Canadian goods, describing them as the start of “a trade war against… its closest partner and ally, its closest friend.”

He announced that Canada would introduce 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of US goods, beginning with $30 billion in immediate levies. Additionally, the Canadian government intends to challenge the US measures at the World Trade Organization (WTO), arguing they violate an existing free trade agreement between the two nations.

Addressing the American public, Trudeau said that Canada did not “want this” and accused Trump of deliberately endangering US jobs.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed the US president aimed to bring about "the collapse" of the Canadian economy, saying, "Because that will make it easier to annex us."

However, Trudeau firmly rejected the idea, saying, "This is never going to happen. Canada will never be the 51st state."

(With inputs from agencies)