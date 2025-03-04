US President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday (March 4), delivering his first speech before both chambers since returning to office. The event, typically an opportunity for a president to outline their vision for the country, is happening amid heightened political tensions, with Democrats preparing various forms of protest, according to reports from CBS News and Axios.

White House dismisses protest concerns

Despite reports that some Democrats are planning to go further than ever before in their demonstrations, the White House has downplayed the issue. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital that Trump is prepared for any disruptions. "Democrats behaving like children would be the least surprising news of the night," Leavitt said.

Democrats plan protests, boycotts

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers are actively preparing ways to express their opposition to Trump’s policies. Some members of Congress plan to boycott the speech altogether, while others are expected to bring guests, including fired federal workers and Medicaid recipients.

Freshman Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, who won her Michigan seat in November despite Trump carrying the state, will deliver the official Democratic response immediately after the president’s speech.

"This is not business as usual, and we would like to find a way—productively—to express our outrage," one House Democrat told Axios.

However, there is no consensus among Democrats about the best way to demonstrate their opposition.

Planned demonstrations

A range of symbolic gestures and props have been proposed to make statements against Trump’s address:

Signs with anti-Trump or anti-DOGE messages

Eggs or empty egg cartons to highlight inflation has driven up food prices

Pocket-sized copies of the US Constitution

Noisemakers, hand clappers, and red cards

Additionally, some Democratic groups plan to use coordinated wardrobe choices as a visual protest:

Pink: The Democratic Women's Caucus will wear pink

Black: Female members of the Congressional Black Caucus have discussed dressing in black

Blue and yellow: Members of the Ukraine Caucus will wear ties and scarves in Ukraine’s national colours to show support for President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Others plan to sit in silence, refusing to applaud for the duration of the speech, a traditional form of silent protest by opposition parties.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has encouraged Democratic lawmakers to be present for the address. In a letter to House Democrats, he stressed the importance of showing that the opposition party remains "ready, willing and able to serve as a check and balance."

Jeffries admitted that some members intended to skip the speech but called for a "strong, determined and dignified Democratic presence in the chamber."