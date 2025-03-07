US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday (Mar 5), took a shot at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accusing him of "largely causing" the tariff problem and alleging that he was using it to run again for Prime Minister

"Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he’s done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister. So much fun to watch!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The Trump administration, on Tuesday (Mar 4), imposed a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada, stating that Trudeau was not doing enough to curb the flow of the fentanyl to the United States.

Canada announces retaliatory tariffs for US

Canada said that it will impose tariffs on US imports starting Tuesday, in retaliation to the levies announced by Trump, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, highlighting that there's no justification for Washington's actions.

"Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered. Should American tariffs come into effect tonight, Canada will, effective 12:01 a.m. EST tomorrow, respond with 25 per cent tariffs against $155 billion of American goods – starting with tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods immediately, and tariffs on the remaining $125 billion on American products in 21 days’ time," Trudeau said in a statement.

Canada's retaliation includes imposing 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday (Mar 4), while tariffs on the remaining C$125 billion worth of products to follow in 21 days.

Trudeau, further in his statement, said that because of the tariffs imposed by Trump, the Americans will have to pay more for groceries, gas, and cars, and potentially lose thousands of jobs.

“Because of the tariffs imposed by the U.S., Americans will pay more for groceries, gas, and cars, and potentially lose thousands of jobs. Tariffs will disrupt an incredibly successful trading relationship. They will violate the very trade agreement that was negotiated by President Trump in his last term,” the Canadian prime minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)