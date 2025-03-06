US President Donald Trump, on Thursday (Mar 6), said that he was halting the tariffs that he had imposed recently on Mexico imports after he had talks with the Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Advertisment

He said that Mexico will not have to pay tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement. stating that, "This Agreement is until April 2nd."

Citing their positive relationship, Trump said that he took this decision "out of respect" for his Mexican counterpart, President Sheinbaum.

"After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement. This Agreement is until April 2nd. I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Advertisment

"Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!" he added.

Also read: Trump travel ban: Will Pakistanis and Afghans be barred from entering US?

Advertisment

Mexico president hails 'unprecedented results'

Sheinbaum hailed "unprecedented results" from collaboration with the United States.

"We will continue to work together, particularly on migration and security issues," Sheinbaum wrote on social media after what she called an "excellent and respectful" phone call with Trump.

Earlier, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Trump will likely defer tariffs on Canada and Mexico for all goods and services under the USMCA trade agreement.

"It's likely that it will cover all USMCA compliant goods and services, so that which is part of President Trump's deal with Canada and Mexico are likely to get an exemption from these tariffs," Lutnick told CNBC.

He said that he, along with Trump, will have a discussion with their Mexican counterparts on Thursday and that both Canada and Mexico have “offered us an enormous amount of work on fentanyl.”

(With inputs from agencies)