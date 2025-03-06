Amid US President Donald Trump taking stern actions against immigrants, people from Pakistan and Afghanistan could be barred from entering the US, according to a Reuters report.

Trump is reportedly planning to impose a travel ban on the two nations over security and vetting risks.

Moreover, the Trump administration has prepared a list of nations for the travel ban based on a government review of countries' security and vetting risks.

"Other countries could also be on the list," Reuters reported citing sources.

This reminds of Trump's first term ban on travellers from seven majority-Muslim nations. His policy at that time suffered several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Former President Joe Biden repealed the ban in 2021, calling it "a stain on our national conscience."

Moreover, the sources speaking on the condition of anonymity also indicated that other countries might also be included in the ban, however, it did not specify which countries.

The new restrictions by Trump, if executed, could have major consequences for tens of thousands of Afghans who have cleared for resettlement in the US under refugee programmes or Special Immigrant Visas.

Earlier on January 20, the US president signed an executive order requiring stricter security screening for foreigners seeking entry into the US, citing national security concerns.

Trump's order further directed multiple government agencies to submit a list of nations by March 12, whose vetting processes are deemed inadequate, and could lead to partial or full travel suspensions.

However, no official statement has been issued so far.

But, according to a previous report, the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, the office that oversees this task, has been told to develop a plan by April for its closure.

Shawn VanDiver, the head of #AfghanEvac, a coalition of groups that coordinates evacuation and resettlement of Afghans with the American government, urged those holding valid US visas to travel as soon as possible if they can.

"While no official announcement has been made, multiple sources within the U.S. government suggest a new travel restriction could be implemented within the next week," he said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)