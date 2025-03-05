US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 4) thanked Pakistan during his first address to Congress since returning to the White House for a second term, saying Islamabad helped detain the alleged plotter of the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.

Advertisment

Trump said that an Islamic State operative, who allegedly planned the 2021 suicide bombing outside Kabul airport during the chaotic US military withdrawal, has been arrested.

A report by the US news platform Axios identified the suspect as Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, a leader of the Islamic State branch in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Also read: JD Vance laments Trump’s lengthy Congress speech in caught-on-mic moment | WATCH

Advertisment

The bomber detonated an explosive belt at Abbey Gate, one of the gates into the airport, among packed crowds as they tried to flee Afghanistan, killing 170 Afghans and 13 US troops securing the perimeter, days after the Taliban seized control of the capital.

Trump said, "America is once again standing strong against radical Islamic terrorism. Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and many others during the Abbey Gate bombing."

Also read: Trump applauds FBI chief Kash Patel in address to Congress as he slams 'lunatic' Left

Advertisment

"Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is now on his way to face American justice. I especially want to thank the Government of Pakistan for helping to arrest this monster," he added.

He also took a swipe at his predecessor Joe Biden's oversight of the "disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan".



Trump said that the accused is "right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice".

He thanked Pakistan "for helping arrest this monster" but gave no details of the suspect or the arrest operation.

Also read: Trump speech: Who is Payton McNabb, who suffered brain injury from trans athlete?

What happened on August 31, 2021?

The last day of August 2021 turned out to be chaotic as America withdrew its last troops from Afghanistan. Tens of thousands of Afghans had rushed to Kabul's airport in the hope of boarding a flight out of the country.



That's when the suicide bombing took place.

Also read: Trump speech: US president targets India, says reciprocal tariffs to kick in on April 2

Citing two unidentified US officials, Axios said Sharifullah is in the process of being extradited from Pakistan to the United States and is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Trump's announcement came after the White House in April 2023 said that an Islamic State operative involved in plotting the attack at the airport's Abbey Gate had been killed in an operation by Afghanistan's new Taliban government.

Pakistan responds to Trump's praises

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in an X post, "We thank US President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan's role and support in counter terrorism efforts across the region, in the context of Pakistan Security Forces' recent apprehension of ISKP's top tier operational commander Shareefullah, who is an Afghanistan National."

"As is well-known, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country. We remain steadfast in our resolve and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations," Sharif added.

We thank US President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan's role and support in counter terrorism efforts across the region, in the context of Pakistan Security Forces’ recent apprehension of ISKP’s top tier operational commander Shareefullah, who is an… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 5, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)