US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 4) delivered the first address to a joint session of the US Congress weeks after winning the White House for the second time. During his one-hour, 40-minute speech, Trump touted the achievements registered by his administration during its 43 days in office, among them the removal of the "poison" of critical race theory.

The "poison" of critical race theory

Trump claimed that he has removed the "poison" of critical race theory and that to do so, he had signed an order making it the US' official policy that "there are only two genders: male and female". He also said that he has signed an executive order designed to block transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

He also highlighted a student athlete who Trump claimed was a victim of critical race theory.

Trump identified the student as Payton McNabb, who was present in the gallery, saying she suffered a "traumatic brain injury" during a volleyball match opposite a transgender athlete.

As per the White House, Payton is a "former high school athlete who had her dreams of competing in college sports crushed in a September 2022 volleyball match when a biological man playing on the opposing women's team spiked the volleyball at Payton's face, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury".

Pointing to Paton, attending the event as one of first lady Melania Trump's guests, Trump referring to transgender athletes in women's sports and said: "It’s demeaning for women and it’s very bad for our country".

"We're not going to put up with it any longer," he added.

Who is Payton McNabb?

Payton McNabb is a former student athlete who was injured during a volleyball match when she was a junior at Hiwassee Dam High School in Murphy, North Carolina. McNabb claims that she suffered a concussion, brain bleed and permanent whiplash and later dealt with partial paralysis and vision problems.

She also attended Trump's signing of the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order.

(With inputs from agencies)