China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged India and China to strengthen cooperation and resist global power struggles, as tensions between Beijing and Washington escalate. His comments came on Friday following a National People’s Congress meeting, just days after the United States doubled tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%.

Wang stressed that India and China should work together and take a stand against “hegemonism and power politics.” He said, “Making the dragon and elephant dance is the only right choice,” adding that mutual support, rather than competition, was in both countries’ best interests.

He also suggested that if the two Asian giants aligned their economic and diplomatic efforts, the “democratisation of international relations” and the development of the Global South would see significant progress.

His comments followed statements by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who on Thursday said that both nations were striving for a “more predictable and positive course” in their relationship. He stressed initiatives such as the resumption of pilgrimages to sites under China’s control, direct flights, and journalist exchanges as steps towards rebuilding ties.

Wang Yi criticises the United States

Meanwhile, Wang Yi strongly criticised the United States, calling its recent actions “two-faced.” He condemned the tariff hikes on Chinese goods and warned against the consequences of Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, which he described as fostering a “law of the jungle.”

Wang said that China would “firmly counter” US pressure, warning that no country should expect to “suppress China and maintain good relations” simultaneously. He also labelled the recent tariff increases as “arbitrary.”

Wang added that major nations should uphold their international responsibilities, stating, “A big country should honour its international obligations” and warned that countries “should not bully” each other.

Trade figures released on Friday showed that China’s exports grew by only 2.3% in January and February compared to the previous year, falling short of expectations.

(With inputs from agencies)