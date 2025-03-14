Hours after US President Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to spare the lives of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, Putin called on the Kyiv troops to "surrender".

Advertisment

"We are sympathetic to President Trump's call," Putin said in a televised address.

"If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment," Putin added.

The Russian president further called on Ukraine's leaders to issue an order to their troops to surrender.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Ending war would leave Putin with nothing': Zelensky urges US to use 'strength of America' to convince Russia

"In order to effectively implement the call of the US president, an appropriate order is needed from the military and political leadership of Ukraine to its military units to lay down their weapons and surrender," he said.

Hours ago, Trump in a social media post appealed to Putin to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline.

Advertisment

BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION," US President wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"I have strongly requested President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!" Trump added.

Also read: US envoy Witkoff spoke to Putin, not Trump, White House clarifies after US president's post triggers confusion

On Ukraine's Military Volunteer Day, Zelensky on Friday stressed that hundreds of thousands of our people have shown heroism in this war.

"Thousands, unfortunately, have died on the front lines and from Russian bombs and missiles," he said.

Zelensky added, "From the very first minutes of this war, we have wanted only one thing – for Russia to leave our people in peace and for Russian occupiers to get off our land. This is a natural desire for any nation – the desire for independence and security. This is exactly what we are fighting for."

He further urged the US to influence Russia and take strong steps that can help.

Also read: ‘Horrible, bloody war can finally end’: Trump pleads with Putin to spare Ukrainian lives

(With inputs from agencies)