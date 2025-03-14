US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 14) said that the US had productive discussions with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Trump added that he requested Putin to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline.

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end — BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION," US President wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"I have strongly requested the President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!" he added.

Shortly after Donald Trump’s social media post, the White House clarified that it was the US envoy, Steve Witkoff, who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, not Trump himself.

The confusion arose from Trump’s post which made it seem as though he had personally spoken with the Russian leader.

Trump's claim that “thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by the Russian military” in the Kursk region was dismissed by Ukrainian sources, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Witkoff is reported to have held discussions with Russian officials after Putin outlined his conditions for Ukraine’s proposed 30-day ceasefire. The Russian president did not fully support Kyiv’s proposal but expressed a willingness to discuss “issues” with Trump.

