US President Donald Trump praised Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday (March 14) after the top Democrat announced his support for a Republican funding bill aimed at preventing an imminent government shutdown. Chuck Schumer has been facing backlash from the Democrats over his decision and it has triggered a panic situation.

"Congratulations to Chuck Schumer for doing the right thing — Took 'guts' and courage! The big Tax Cuts, L.A. fire fix, Debt Ceiling Bill, and so much more, is coming. We should all work together on that very dangerous situation," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

He continued, "A non-pass would be a Country destroyer, approval will lead us to new heights. Again, really good and smart move by Senator Schumer. This could lead to something big for the USA, a whole new direction and beginning!"

Top house Democrat Hakeem Jeffries meanwhile, has vowed to oppose the spending bill and declined to weigh in on the Senate spat.

House Democratic leaders told a press conference they remain firmly opposed to the government funding bill, but batted away questions about how Senate Democrats should vote on it.

“House Democrats remain strongly opposed to the partisan, Republican spending bill that will hurt families, hurt veterans, hurt seniors and hurt the American people. It is a false choice that Donald Trump, Elon Musk and House Republicans have been presenting between their reckless and partisan spending bill and a government shutdown,” said minority leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Schumer's reversal sparks backlash

Schumer’s announcement on Thursday was a dramatic reversal after he and fellow Democrats had previously vowed to block the bill, which funds the government until September.

While his shift may encourage other Democrats to support the measure, divisions remain within the party, as some colleagues are still firmly opposed. If Democrats choose to reject the bill, they risk shouldering the blame for a shutdown, which is set to begin at 12:01 am ET on Saturday.

"There are no winners in a government shutdown," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "It's not really a decision, it's a Hobson’s choice: Either proceed with the bill before us or risk Donald Trump throwing America into the chaos of a shutdown. This in my view is no choice at all," he added.

Despite calling the Republican-led bill highly partisan, Schumer said he feared the consequences of a shutdown. He warned that not approving the bill would give Trump and Elon Musk, who have been pushing for major spending cuts, "carte blanche to destroy vital government services at a significantly faster rate than they can right now."

Democratic outrage over Schumer’s move

Schumer’s decision sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party, with some members voicing deep frustration.

"I think there is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal, and this is not just progressive Democrats, this is across the board, the entire party," said New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Democratic retreat in Leesburg, Virginia, on Thursday night.

"I think it is a huge slap in the face," she added.

As the deadline approaches, we will have to wait and see whether Schumer’s shift will be enough to push the bill through and prevent a shutdown.

