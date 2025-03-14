Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has dismissed claims that Russia requested the exclusion of US presidential special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, from diplomatic talks due to his pro-Ukrainian stance.

When asked about reports suggesting that Moscow sought to have Kellogg removed from negotiations, Peskov said, "No, I cannot confirm [information on Kellogg's exclusion at Russia's request]. It's their [US] decision whom to appoint. No, I cannot confirm this at all."

His comments follow reports that Kellogg was left out of high-level discussions at Russia's request. According to NBC News, the former US general and close ally of Donald Trump was not present at two key summits in Saudi Arabia, one involving Russian officials and another with Ukrainian representatives, despite these meetings falling within his remit.

A senior Russian official, speaking to NBC News, claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin viewed Kellogg as too supportive of Ukraine. "Kellogg is a former American general, too close to Ukraine. Not our kind of person, not of the calibre we are looking for," the official reportedly said.

A US official also confirmed to NBC News that Russia did not want Kellogg involved in the discussions.

Kellogg, 80, who previously served as Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser, was notably absent when Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, travelled to Moscow on 11 February. Witkoff, a New York real estate developer and long-time Trump associate, spent three and a half hours in a closed-door meeting with Putin.

While the details of their conversation remain undisclosed, Witkoff later described the meeting as a “trust-building” exercise in an interview with CBS News. He revealed that he was the sole US representative in attendance and had carried a message from Trump to Putin. He also stated that Putin had given him something to relay back to the former president but did not disclose specifics.

Kellogg left off the US delegation list

On 13 February, Trump unveiled a list of diplomats set to engage in talks with Russia. The team, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, included CIA Director John Ratcliffe, national security adviser Michael Waltz, and Witkoff. Kellogg’s name was absent.

When questioned about whether Russia had specifically asked for Kellogg’s exclusion, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refrained from confirming or denying the claim, instead saying that it was up to the US to “fix their delegation” and that Russia had “great experience of dealing with different envoys.”

US-Ukraine tensions and ceasefire agreement

Relations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have soured in recent weeks, reaching a breaking point after their heated Oval Office exchange on 28 February. Following the dispute, the US temporarily halted intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine.

The freeze was lifted on Tuesday after Ukrainian officials, in a meeting with Rubio’s delegation in Saudi Arabia, agreed to a 30-day interim ceasefire proposal. Kellogg was again absent from these discussions.

Shortly after Trump sent Witkoff back to Russia on Thursday, Putin addressed the situation, saying at a press conference that he agreed “with the proposals to stop the hostilities” but noted that some matters still required discussion. He added that he might need to “have a phone call with Trump.”

