US President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 13) reacted to Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on the ceasefire plan backed by Ukraine, saying that they were "promising" but "not complete".

Advertisment

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Oval Office, Trump said that he hoped Russia would do the right thing.

Putin “put out a very promising statement but it wasn’t complete,” Trump said, Reuters reported.

Also read: 'We agree with ceasefire proposal, but...': Putin breaks silence on US proposed plan to end war

Advertisment

The US president further stressed that he was willing to talk to Putin to secure a ceasefire.

“Hopefully Russia will do the right thing,” he added.

Prior to this, Russian President Putin said that any Ukraine ceasefire must lead to a long-term settlement of the conflict and address its root causes.

Advertisment

"We agree with proposals to cease hostilities, but on the basis that that cessation would lead to long-term peace and addresses the root causes of the crisis," Putin told a press conference in Moscow.

"But there are nuances," he said.

Also read: 'There's nothing for Russia': Putin aide slams US ceasefire proposal to end Ukraine war

He also said that he had "serious questions" about its implementation that he would want to discuss with US President Donald Trump.

"If we stop hostilities for 30 days, what does that mean? That everyone who is there will go out without a fight?... How will supervision (of the ceasefire) be organised? These are all serious questions."

Also read: 'Putin unlikely to dance on tune of US president': Ukraine soldiers say 'there will still be war' after ceasefire

"I think we need to talk to our American colleagues... Maybe have a phone call with President Trump and discuss this with him," he told reporters.

A couple of days ago, the US proposed a 30-day ceasefire to end Russia-Ukraine war. Kyiv backed the proposal while holding talks with the US in Jeddah.

The plan will include a truce on the sea, in the air and on land.

Also read: Putin threatens to treat Ukrainian PoWs as 'terrorists' after Trump warns of 'devastating' Russia

(With inputs from agencies)