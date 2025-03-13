Yuri Ushakov, a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Thursday (March 13) that the US proposal on the Ukraine ceasefire gives Russia "nothing", stressing that it only gives Ukrainians an opportunity to regroup.

Ushakov, a former ambassador to Washington who speaks for Putin on major foreign policy issues, said that this is nothing other than a temporary respite for Ukraine's military.

“I stated our position that this is nothing other than a temporary respite for the Ukrainian military, nothing more,” Ushakov said.

“It gives us nothing. It only gives the Ukrainians an opportunity to regroup, gain strength and to continue the same thing,” he later added, Reuters reported.

This comes as the US officials arrive in Moscow to hold talks with Russian officials on the ceasefire plan, backed by Ukraine during their Jeddah meeting.

Ushakov also said that it will be necessary to work, think and take into account Russia's position too.

“The document, it seems to me, has a hasty character... It will be necessary to work, think and take into account our position too. It outlines only the Ukrainian approach,” RIA reported Ushakov as saying.

Moreover, Russian President Putin is also about to speak on the US proposed ceasefire, later in the day.

Putin may hold an international phone call later on Thursday. However, it is not clear with whom he will hold the conversation.

Meanwhile, Zelensky on Thursday shared a post on X, hoping that the US pressure would be sufficient to compel Russia to end its war with Ukraine.

"Regrettably, for more than a day already, the world has yet to hear a meaningful response from Russia to the proposals made. This once again demonstrates that Russia seeks to prolong the war and postpone peace for as long as possible. We hope that U.S. pressure will be sufficient to compel Russia to end the war," the Ukrainian president said.

(With inputs from agencies)