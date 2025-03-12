US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 12) stressed that the "people are going to Russia" to have a discussion on a 30-day ceasefire proposal, which was backed by Ukraine.

Advertisment

During his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin, Trump was asked about the progress on the Ukraine-Russia ceasefire proposal.

The US president said that the US has “people going to Russia right now, as we speak,” as he said, “hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia.”

Also read: 'None of us trust Russians': Zelensky expects 'strong' action from US if Moscow rejects 30-day ceasefire

Advertisment

He further stressed the scale of killings and devastation caused by the war as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, explaining why the war needs to be stopped now.

When asked about what the US could do to pressure Russia into the ceasefire, Trump said that he hoped "it is not going to be necessary", slamming previous presidents for their record of dealing with Russia.

“What I did to Russia was very tough, the toughest ever,” he said, explaining his criticism of the Nord Stream pipeline.

Advertisment

Also read:Kyiv: Four killed in Russian strike at Ukraine’s Odesa port

“They never took anything from me. They took them from Obama and Bush, and they took from sleeping Joe Biden. With Biden, they wanted to take the whole country, but I think I’ve stopped that, but we’ll see,” Trump said.

However, as he talks further, Trump said that if needed, "there are things you can do that wouldn’t be pleasant in a financial sense,” and would be “very bad for Russia.”

“We could do things very bad for Russia. Would be devastating for Russia. But I don’t want to do that because I want to see peace,” he said.

Also read: Will not discuss ‘taking over Canada’: Rubio says talks at G7 will focus on Ukraine

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called Tuesday's talks with the US in Jeddah "constructive", saying that he wants to use a potential 30-day ceasefire with Russia as a chance to forge a permanent peace plan.

“We want to end this war,” he said, adding that “everyone” will have to be part of a union to convince Russia to accept a peace deal.

“Everything depends on whether Russia is willing to do so, to install a truce, or if it is willing to continue killing people,” Zelensky added.

Also read: Putin lays down THREE 'maximalist' demands for ending Russia-Ukraine war: Report

(With inputs from agencies)