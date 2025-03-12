Russian President Vladimir Putin has deliberately laid out three "maximalist demands" as part of the negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine War, suggest reports.

Three years after Putin ordered Russian boots on Ukrainian soil, the Russian leader has no intention of compromising on THESE three demands.

Putin's demands

According to a Bloomberg report, Western security officials suggest that Putin's demands are deliberately excessive.

Citing the anonymous officials, the publication reports that "there is no indication" that the Russian leader "is willing to compromise on any of his goals".

His conditions include Ukraine's formal commitment to neutrality, the abandonment of any NATO aspirations, and recognition of Russian claims over annexed territories.

As per the report, Russia has also rejected the deployment of European peacekeepers, with the nation's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov already having "ruled out European peacekeepers" being sent in to stabilise the situation.

These demands stand in stark contrast to US and European efforts to broker a sustainable resolution, and Trump's claims that Putin wanted peace.

Recently, on Friday (March 7), Trump told the press that "I'm finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine."

'Coalition of willing'

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has urged US President Donald Trump to ensure that negotiations yield a "positive outcome".

Meanwhile, military leaders from a proposed “coalition of the willing” — countries willing to support Ukraine — will convene in Paris. French officials have hinted that up to 30 countries could participate, with UK Defence Chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin attending.

On Saturday, UK PM Starmer will lead a call with like-minded allies from the "coalition of the willing," reports Bloomberg.

The coalition aims to formulate a strategy to deter future Russian aggression if a truce is reached. Not all participants are expected to commit to join a peacekeeping force, but logistical and operational support could be offered.

(With inputs from agencies)