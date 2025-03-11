Ukraine targeted Russian capital Moscow with a “massive” overnight attack, said the city’s mayor on Tuesday (March 11). The attack using hundreds of drones was in sharp contrast to Ukraine’s peace efforts and came ahead of vital truce talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US officials in Saudi Arabia.

According to an update by the Russian defence ministry, its air defences shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions.

Most of the drones — 126 — were downed in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine (partially controlled by Kyiv), while 91 were shot down over Moscow. Other regions listed in the statement include Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh on the Ukraine border and Kaluga, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol and Ryazan, located deeper inside Russian territory.

Details of Ukraine’s attack

Earlier, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that the Russian air defence "continues to repel a massive attack by enemy drones on Moscow.”

"As of now, the Defense Ministry's air defence forces have shot down 69 enemy drones flying toward Moscow," he added in a separate post.

Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov said that at least one person was killed and three others wounded in the attack that hit the southern suburbs of the Russian capital. At least seven units in a residential building in another suburb in the southeast were damaged by drone debris, he added.

Ukraine gears up for truce talks while launching “massive” attack on Moscow

Ukraine’s overnight attack, as per AFP news agency, was in retaliation for Russia’s ramped-up attacks against the country.

The attack took place ahead of the vital meeting between top Ukraine and US officials. There, Kyiv is expected to present a plan for a partial ceasefire with Russia, as the war-torn nation hopes to restore the support and favour from its key benefactor, the US.

The uber-important Saudi meeting would be the senior-most talks since the disastrous Oval Office meeting that saw Zelensky take on US President Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance in a two-on-one spat in front of the media.



Following the shocking exchange, Trump, in a bid to force Kyiv to the negotiating table, ordered a suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, which he is expected to lift.

(With inputs from agencies)