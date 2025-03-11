Ukraine on Tuesday (March 11) backed the US proposal for 30-day ceasefire in war with Russia. This comes after officials from Washington and Kyiv engaged in talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In turn, the US has lifted restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing.

"Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation," according to the joint statement.

The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.

It added that the US will communicate to Russia that "Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace."

Both delegations agreed to name their negotiating teams and immediately begin negotiations toward an enduring peace that provides for Ukraine’s long-term security.

'Minerals deal to conclude ASAP'

After holding talks in Jeddah, the two sides agreed to conclude "as soon as possible" a deal on Ukrainian minerals.

"Both countries’ presidents agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources to expand Ukraine’s economy, offset the cost of American assistance, and guarantee Ukraine’s long-term prosperity and security," it added.

Earlier during the talks, a senior aide in Zelensky's presidential office stressed that work is in "progress", hinting that the Ukraine peace talks were going well, days after Trump-Zelensky's showdown at the White House.

Andriy Yermak, the most senior aide in Zelensky’s presidential office, took to X, saying, "Work in progress."

Робота триває🇺🇦🇺🇸 — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 11, 2025

Moreover, he also posted a picture of himself with the US delegation with an emoji of a handshake in the caption.

Who all are present at the table?

Representing Ukraine were Andriy Sybiha, foreign minister, Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's closest aide, and Rustem Umerovto, defence minister.

Meanwhile, from the US, there were Mike Waltz, national security adviser, and Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Adviser Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban are hosting the talks.

'Ceasefire never seemed closer'

After arriving in Saudi Arabia, Yermak said that a ceasefire has never seemed closer in the three-year war the Russian Federation has waged on Ukraine.

"A ceasefire in Ukraine will not come through diplomatic gestures alone. A number of conditions are crucial beforehand in order to ensure that peace—when it comes—is lasting. This includes putting political and financial pressure on Russia to raise the cost of renewed conflict," he told the Guardian.

A stronger, safer and more resilient Europe—militarily, politically and economically—is our shared goal. Securing a meaningful ceasefire is the first step. This requires a Europe that is economically and politically resilient. Europe must be prepared to act to deliver its own security, and Russia must understand the political and economic cost of using force to achieve its ends," he added.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk took to X, stressing the importance of today's US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah.

"Dear Americans, dear Ukrainians, don’t waste this chance. The whole world is watching you in Jeddah today. Good luck!," he posted.

(With inputs from agencies)