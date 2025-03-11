An eyewitness in Moscow captured the exact moment when massive Ukrainian drone strike hit different Russian regions on Tuesday (Mar 11). The viral video showed the blast in the Moscow region.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that it shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over several regions overnight, including 91 around Moscow. Another 126 drones were downed over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, the ministry added.

At least one person was reportedly killed in the strike, which seemed to be Ukraine's biggest drone attack of the war on the Russian capital. The strikes also sparked fires, suspending air and train transport in the region, authorities said.

"Today at 4 am a massive drone attack began on Moscow and the Moscow region. At the moment, one person is known to have died and three were injured," Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelensky in Saudi Arabia to talk peace

The attack on the Russian capital comes ahead of an expected meeting Tuesday between top US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss diplomatic ways to end the war.

Ukraine is set to present the United States with a plan for a partial ceasefire with Russia. Kyiv is hoping to restore support from its key benefactor, which under President Donald Trump has demanded concessions to end the three-year war. Trump has been pushing Ukraine for an agreement to end the war.

The talks in Saudi Arabia will be the most senior since a disastrous White House meeting last month, when Trump berated Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for purported ingratitude.

(With inputs from agencies)

