Mahmoud Khalil , a pro-Palestinian activist from Columbia University, was recently arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for allegedly leading pro-Palestine protests at the Ivy League campus in New York City in 2024. Khalil was the leader of the Columbia University Apartheid Divest and was in his apartment on Saturday (March 8) when he was arrested.

Soon after the arrest, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took to X and said, "We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported."



Khalil is a permanent resident of the US.

The Donald Trump administration tried to deport the pro-Palestine activist after his arrest, but a federal judge temporarily blocked the attempt.

The arrest has come as a part of Trump's pledge to crack down on pro-Palestinian protesters and any other students demonstrating against Israel.

Not students but 'paid agitators'?

The US president posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday (March 10) saying Khalil's arrest is "one of many to come" against pro-Palestine students.

Trump alleged that these protesters are not students but "paid agitators".

He added that his administration would not "tolerate pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic and anti-American activity".

"We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathisers from our country never to return again. If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here. We expect every one of America’s Colleges and Universities to comply," Trump wrote.

The arrest of the 30-year-old student - who graduated last year in December - led to protests in the US from civil rights groups and free advocates.

What did the university say?

The Columbia University said it would not cooperate with Trump administration's actions except what's required by law.

"Consistent with our longstanding practice and the practice of cities and institutions throughout the country, law enforcement must have a judicial warrant to enter non-public university areas, including university buildings,” the university's statement added.

"Columbia is committed to complying with all legal obligations and supporting our student body and campus community," the statement added.

Khalil's lawyer, Amy Greer, slammed his arrest, calling it "terrible and inexcusable". She said it's part of "the US government's open repression of student activism and political speech".

Khalil has not been charged with any crime and the judge has set a hearing for Wednesday (March 12).

