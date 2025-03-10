US President Donald Trump is considering a visit to China as early as next month, South China Morning Post reported, citing multiple diplomatic sources.

This potential trip is likely aimed at finalizing a deal with Beijing, which has been the Republican leader's primary focus since his return to the White House for his second term.

Both presidents want to host a diplomatic visit to claim a triumph, but talks so far suggest Trump might visit China instead, said SCMP, citing sources.

It is not yet clear as to how far the discussions have progressed.

“It is more difficult for Beijing officials to talk to their counterparts in Washington now than in the Biden administration, as Washington is going through drastic changes,” SCMP quoted a source as saying.

Just days before Trump's return to the White House on January 20, he had a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where they discussed various issues.

“It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing trade, fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects,” Trump said after he spoke to Xi on call.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a conversation with US counterpart Marco Rubio just a week later, although they are yet to hold an official meeting.

'Trump and Xi to hold summit in April'

According to the SCMP report, a second source said that both countries were having discussions around holding a summit between Trump and Xi in the month of April.

Trump expressed hope for Xi to visit his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where they previously met in 2017. However, Beijing preferred a more formal meeting in either Washington or China.

“Especially for Xi, if Trump visits China after the ‘two sessions’, it will be an important diplomatic victory,” SCMP quoted the source as saying.

This comes as the trade friction continues to grow between the two countries after Trump slapped tariffs on Chinese goods, followed by retaliatory tariffs from China.

(With inputs from agencies)