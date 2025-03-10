US President Donald Trump is returning to television—the medium that made him famous worldwide. On Monday, Amazon Prime Video announced that viewers, for the first time, would be able to stream all seven seasons of Trump's reality show The Apprentice.

The business competition show, which helped to remake President Donald Trump's reputation in the American imagination, will be released in spurts, with the first season out Monday and the remaining six rolling in the subsequent weeks.

About The Apprentice

The show had first premiered in 2004 and had soon become a hit and garnered huge popularity, raking in tens of millions of viewers each episode.

The format saw 16 contestants completing various business-related challenges as they vied for a job at the Trump Organization and attempted to dodge the president's signature catchphrase, "You're fired," which led to the disqualification of the contestant.

Many would recall that it was during his stint on the show that gave Trump true celebrity status and helped leverage his brash persona.



Cracking open the family business for public consumption, his name became synonymous with tough tactics and a disdain for inefficiency—characteristics he leaned on heavily during his original run for president.

As the series progressed, Trump's three eldest children, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, featured as advisors. The popularity of the show also led to spinoffs including The Celebrity Apprentice, The Ultimate Merger and The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.

Donald Trump eager for a re-watch

Reacting to the re-release of the show. Trump said, "I look forward to watching this show myself. Such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!"



The Apprentice also led to a recent biopic starring Sebastian Stan that depicts the president as a slumlord, rising to real estate mogul status with the use of ruthless strategy. The film also talks of Trump's relationship with his mentor of sorts, Roy Cohn, a closeted gay lawyer.

The film earned an Oscar nod but was severely criticised by Trump.