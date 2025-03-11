Ukraine and US officials started talks on Tuesday (March 11), where Zelensky's country is expected to propose a plan to the US for a partial ceasefire with Russia.

Advertisment

Also read: WATCH: Video shows moment of blast in Moscow region as Ukraine launches largest-ever drone attack

The Ukrainian foreign ministry posted on social media that "a meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia."

Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Kyiv wants peace and is ready to negotiate to end the ongoing war.

Advertisment

“We are ready to do everything to achieve peace,” the Ukrainian presidency chief of staff told AFP.

Also read: Ukraine launches 'massive' drone strike at Moscow as Zelensky prepares to talk truce with US in Saudi Arabia

The statement came hours after Ukraine launched a massive and largest-ever drone attack on Moscow.

Advertisment

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that it shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over several regions overnight, including 91 around Moscow. Another 126 drones were downed over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, the ministry added.

At least one person was reportedly killed in the strike, which seemed to be Ukraine's biggest drone attack of the war on the Russian capital. The strikes also sparked fires, suspending air and train transport in the region, authorities said.

Also read: Zelensky meets Saudi crown prince in Jeddah; Rubio says 'no military solution' to Ukraine conflict

'Dear Americans, dear Ukrainians'

Meanwhile, the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, soon after the meeting started, posted on social media stressing the importance of today’s US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah.

"Dear Americans, dear Ukrainians, don’t waste this chance. The whole world is watching you in Jeddah today. Good luck!" he wrote in the post.

Dear Americans, dear Ukrainians, don’t waste this chance. The whole world is watching you in Jeddah today. Good luck! — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) March 11, 2025

Also read: US to resume military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine after UK PM Starmer's appeal to Trump

(With inputs from agencies)