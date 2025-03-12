A Russian ballistic missile strike overnight on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed four people and damaged a Barbados-flagged cargo ship, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

Advertisment

The attack late Tuesday came as Ukraine endorsed an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire and agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian officials said the attack occurred as the cargo ship was being loaded with a grain consignment intended to be sent to Algeria.

Also read | Russia launches air attack on Kyiv hours after Ukraine backs 30-day ceasefire

Advertisment

"Unfortunately, four people died -- citizens of Syria. The youngest victim was 18, the oldest was 24 years old. Two more people were wounded -- a Ukrainian and a Syrian," Oleksiy Kuleba, vice prime minister for reconstruction wrote on social media.

"Russia is attacking Ukraine's infrastructure, including ports that are involved in ensuring the world's food security," he added.

Also read |Putin lays down THREE 'maximalist' demands for ending Russia-Ukraine war: Report

Advertisment

Separately, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region said a 47-year-old woman was killed during a Russian missile attack on the central city of Kryvyi Rig, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian air force said that in total Russia had launched three missiles at the war-battered country overnight as well as 133 drones of various types, including the Iranian-designed Shahed-type attack drone.

Its air defence units shot down 98 of the drones, the air force added.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.