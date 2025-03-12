Russia launched an overnight air attack on Kyiv, with air defence forces engaged in repelling the strikes, said Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital. There were explosions in both Kyiv and Kharkiv, the RIA news agency reported.

The attack came hours after Ukraine backed an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The war-ravaged nation also agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia in crunch talks in Jeddah on Tuesday (Mar 11).

Ukraine also claimed that Russian strikes killed six people, including two children, in the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk.

"Two brothers aged 11 and 13 were killed," the regional governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on social media. Four more people had been killed that day and another seven were wounded, he added.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Ukrainian drones smashed into high-rise apartment blocks on the outskirts of Moscow, said to be the largest attack targeting the Russian capital of the three-year conflict.

Three people were killed and several more wounded, while Russian oil supplies to Hungary were suspended after pipeline infrastructure was hit and dozens of flights had to be rerouted as Moscow airports were closed.



Trump's advisors pressed for more and said Ukraine agreed to their proposal for a full month-long ceasefire in a war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

President Donald Trump's administration also said it would lift a freeze on military aid and intelligence to Ukraine.

"Today we made an offer that the Ukrainians have accepted, which is to enter into a ceasefire and into immediate negotiations," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters after around nine hours of talks in an ornate hotel in Jeddah.

"We'll take this offer now to the Russians and we hope they'll say yes to peace. The ball is now in their court.

"If they say no then we'll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here," Rubio said of Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

Europe welcomes the agreement

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer "warmly welcomed" the agreement on a proposed ceasefire with Russia, calling it a "remarkable breakthrough".

"I warmly welcome the agreement... and congratulate President (Donald) Trump and President (Volodymyr) Zelensky for this remarkable breakthrough. Russia must now agree to a ceasefire and an end to the fighting too," Starmer said in a statement released by his Downing Street office.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "welcomes the outcome of the talks", her office said on Tuesday.

"Italy fully supports the efforts of the United States, under the leadership of President (Donald) Trump, to achieve a just peace that guarantees the long-term security of Ukraine. Now the decision is up to Russia," the government said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the "progress" made in peace talks. He further said it was now up to Russia to ensure a ceasefire is signed.

"The ball is now clearly in the Russian court," Macron said on X, adding that progress had been made in the Jeddah talks "in particular on the idea of a possible 30-day ceasefire".

(With inputs from agencies)