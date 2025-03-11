Ontario Premier Doug Ford, on Tuesday (Mar 11), lashed out at US President Donald Trump, placing the blame for a potential recession on the Republican leader's shoulders.

Advertisment

Ford stated that if a recession hits, "there's one person to be blamed, and that's President Donald Trump".

“If we go into a recession, it will be called the Trump recession” Ford said in an interview with CNBC.

This came hot on the heels of Trump's announcement to hike tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump to double Canada steel, aluminum tariff to 50%, will shortly declare 'National Emergency on Electricity'

'Will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely'

Ford further said that he would not “hesitate” to completely shut the electricity off if Trump continues the trade war.

Advertisment

“That’s the last thing I want to do,” Ford said.

“I want to send more electricity down to the US, to our closest allies or our best neighbors in the world. I want to send more electricity. Is it a tool in our tool kit? One hundred percent, and as he continues to hurt Canadian families, Ontario families, I won’t hesitate to do that. That’s the last thing I want to do,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior government source said that Ottawa will "have to respond" in kind if Trump further hikes tariffs on Canadian imports, according to news agency AFP.

"As we've shown, we will of course have to respond to tariffs if they proceed," the official said.

Trump to double tariff on Canada steel, aluminum to 50%

Trump announced on Tuesday, (Mar 11), that he's doubling the tariff on all steel and aluminum imports from Canada, hiking it from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Calling Canada "one of the highest tariffing nations anywhere in the world," he said that the import duties will go into effect "tomorrow morning (Mar 12)".

"Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on “Electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to ad an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social handle.

Canada will pay 'financial price' for electricity surcharge

In another post, Trump issued a stern warning to Canada, stating that Ottawa will have to pay a "financial price" for the electricity surcharge.

"Why would our Country allow another Country to supply us with electricity, even for a small area? Who made these decisions, and why?" he said.

He further asserted, "Canada stooping so low as to use ELECTRICITY, that so affects the life of innocent people, as a bargaining chip and threat?"

"They will pay a financial price for this so big that it will be read about in History Books for many years to come!," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)