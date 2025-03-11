US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, (Mar 11), that he's doubling the tariff on all steel and aluminum imports from Canada, hiking it from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Advertisment

Calling Canada "one of the highest tariffing nations anywhere in the world," he said that the import duties will go into effect "tomorrow morning (Mar 12)".

"Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on “Electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to ad an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social handle.

He then said that Canada should immediately drop its anti-American farmer tariff of 250 per cent, and 390 per cent on several US dairy products.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘No commitments’; India responds to Trump’s tariff cut claims

Will shortly declare 'National Emergency on Electricity'

Trump further lashed out at Canada and said that he will shortly declare a 'National Emergency on Electricity' within the "threatened area", which he said will allow the United States to take a responsive action to "alleviate this abusive threat" from Ottawa.

Advertisment

"I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area. This will allow the U.S to quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada," he said.

Trump's statement came following the imposition of 25 per cent electricity surcharge on three US states, Minnesota, New York, and Michigan, by Canada's Ontario province.

Further tariffs would 'shut down automobile manufacturing business in Canada'

He then threatened further tariffs, which he said would "permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada."

"If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada. Those cars can easily be made in the USA! Also, Canada pays very little for National Security, relying on the United States for military protection. We are subsidizing Canada to the tune of more than 200 Billion Dollars a year. WHY???" he said.

'Our cherished Fifty First State'

The US president also revived threats that Canada should become "our cherished Fifty First State," as this would make the tariffs disappear, the country would be more secure and America would be "bigger, better and stronger than ever".

"The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State. This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear. Canadians’ taxes will be very substantially reduced, they will be more secure, militarily and otherwise, than ever before, there would no longer be a Northern Border problem, and the greatest and most powerful nation in the World will be bigger, better and stronger than ever — And Canada will be a big part of that," Trump said.

"The artificial line of separation drawn many years ago will finally disappear, and we will have the safest and most beautiful Nation anywhere in the World," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)