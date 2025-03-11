US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning for Canada on Tuesday (March 11) over electricity surcharge in three US states, stressing that they will pay a "financial price" for this.

Canada's most populous province Ontario announced a 25 per cent surge in electricity export tariffs on Monday, for nearly 1.5 million Americans living in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan.

Trump in a social media post said, "Why would our Country allow another Country to supply us with electricity, even for a small area? Who made these decisions, and why?"

He further asserted "Canada stooping so low as to use ELECTRICITY, that so affects the life of innocent people, as a bargaining chip and threat?"

Trump said that Canada will pay "so big" that it will be read about in history books for many years.

"They will pay a financial price for this so big that it will be read about in History Books for many years to come!," he said in his post.

Earlier, Trump said in another post that he would shortly declare a 'National Emergency on Electricity' within the "threatened area", which he said would allow the United States to take responsive action to "alleviate this abusive threat" from Ottawa.

He also announced to double the tariff on all steel and aluminum imports from Canada, hiking it from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Calling Canada "one of the highest tariffing nations anywhere in the world," he said that the import duties will go into effect "tomorrow morning (Mar 12)".

'Won't back down'

Ontario Premier reacted after Trump announced double tariffs, saying that until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Canada won't back down.

"President Trump’s tariffs are causing chaos. Markets are tanking. He needs to drop his tariffs and come to the table to negotiate a fair trade deal. Until he does, we won’t back down," he said in a post on X.

President Trump’s tariffs are causing chaos. Markets are tanking. He needs to drop his tariffs and come to the table to negotiate a fair trade deal. Until he does, we won’t back down. pic.twitter.com/cfUTvXWfkR — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 11, 2025

"US markets are tumbling because of President Trump’s tariffs. Prices are going up for hardworking Americans. He needs to drop the tariffs now, for good. Until he does, Ontario will stand firm," he added in another post.

(With inputs from agencies)