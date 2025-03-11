Amid the ongoing trade war, US President Donald Trump called Canada a "tariff abuser" after the province of Ottawa imposed a 25 per cent electricity surcharge on three US states starting Monday (March 10).

Trump further stressed that the US doesn't need Canadian cars, nor their lumber or energy.

Slamming Canada's tariffs, the US president said that Canada has always been a "tariff abuser".

"Despite the fact that Canada is charging the USA from 250% to 390% Tariffs on many of our farm products, Ontario just announced a 25% surcharge on “electricity,” of all things, and your not even allowed to do that. Because our Tariffs are reciprocal, we’ll just get it all back on April 2," he said.

"Canada is a Tariff abuser, and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidizing Canada any longer. We don’t need your Cars, we don’t need your Lumber, we don’t need your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out," he added on his Truth Social platform.

This comes after Canada's most populous province announced a 25 per cent surge in electricity export tariffs for nearly 1.5 million Americans living in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford warned that he will not hesitate to increase this charge further.

"If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” Ford added.

“Believe me when I say I do not want to do this. I feel terrible for the American people who didn't start this trade war. It’s one person who is responsible, it’s President Trump,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)