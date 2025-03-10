Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, announced that as of Monday, Ontario will impose a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity sold to 1.5 million American customers. This move is in direct response to Trump’s ongoing trade war.

Advertisment

Ontario supplies electricity to Minnesota, New York, and Michigan. Ford warned that he was prepared to escalate further if necessary. “I will not hesitate to increase this charge. If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” he said at a news conference in Toronto.

Ford added, “Believe me when I say I do not want to do this. I feel terrible for the American people who didn’t start this trade war. It’s one person who is responsible, it’s President Trump.”

Despite Trump’s offer of a one-month reprieve, Ford said Ontario would keep the surcharge in place, arguing that temporary pauses only create further uncertainty.

Advertisment

According to Ford’s office, the new market rules require any electricity generator selling power to the US to apply a 25 per cent surcharge. The provincial government expects to generate between $208,000 and $277,000 per day in additional revenue, which will be used to support Ontario workers, families, and businesses.

This surcharge adds to the Canadian federal government’s existing $21 billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on American products, including orange juice, peanut butter, coffee, household appliances, footwear, cosmetics, motorcycles, and certain pulp and paper products.

PM-elect Carney calls Trump 2.0 'most significant threat Canadians have faced'

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Mark Carney was elected leader of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party on Sunday. The 59-year-old is expected to officially take over as prime minister within the next week, succeeding Justin Trudeau.

In his victory speech, Carney directly addressed the challenges posed by US President Donald Trump, calling his administration "the most significant threat Canadians have faced in their lifetime." He warned, “If they succeed, they would destroy our way of life.”

Also read: Who is Mark Carney? Liberal leader set to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada’s next PM

To loud cheers from supporters in Ottawa, Carney announced his intention to keep Canada’s reciprocal tariffs on US goods in place until the United States treats Canada with “respect.” He also dismissed Trump’s suggestion that Canada could become a 51st US state, saying, “Canada never, ever will be part of America in any way. Americans should make no mistake: In trade, as in hockey, Canada will win.”

I’ve learned a few things from long experience in crises. The first is that ‘plan beats no plan,’” he said. His vision includes building millions of homes, transforming Canada into an energy superpower, and establishing new trade corridors with "reliable partners."

Also read: Canada's next PM Mark Carney warns of existential challenge, says US wants 'our country'

(With inputs from agencies)