Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that he does not trust Russia despite agreeing to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Advertisment

While addressing the press conference in Kyiv, Zelensky said "I have emphasised this many times, none of us trust the Russians."

He further said that he expects "strong measures" should be taken from the US if Russia rejects Washington's proposal.

"I understand that we can count on strong steps. I don't know the details yet but we are talking about sanctions (against Russia) and strengthening Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Advertisment

Also read: Ukraine launches 'massive' drone strike at Moscow as Zelensky prepares to talk truce with US in Saudi Arabia

Stressing his call to "fight for independence", the Ukrainian president said that he refuses to recognise any Russian occupied territories in Ukraine.

“We are not going to recognise that the territories occupied by the Russian territory. The fact is, our people were fighting for it. Our heroes fought for that, [it] wounded, killed many of them. No one forgets about that,” he said.

Advertisment

Also read: Zelensky meets Saudi crown prince in Jeddah; Rubio says 'no military solution' to Ukraine conflict

'Important red line'

The Ukrainian president said that this is the "most important red line", adding. "We will never let anyone forget about this crime against Ukraine."

Also read: Ukraine backs US proposal for 30-day ceasefire, Washington restores military aid, intel sharing

'Everything depends on Russia'

The Ukrainian president called yesterday's talks with the US in Jeddah "constructive", saying that he wants to use a potential 30-day ceasefire with Russia as a chance to forge a permanent peace plan.

“We want to end this war,” he said, adding that “everyone” will have to be part of a union to convince Russia to accept a peace deal.

“Everything depends on whether Russia is willing to do so, to install a truce, or if it is willing to continue killing people,” Zelensky added.

Earlier, Russia said that they were waiting to be briefed by American officials before commenting on the ceasefire proposal.

The US has said that they would be talking to Moscow on Wednesday.

Also read: Putin lays down THREE 'maximalist' demands for ending Russia-Ukraine war: Report

(With inputs from agencies)