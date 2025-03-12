Following taunts by United States President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would not raise Canada’s sovereignty while visiting Quebec later on Wednesday (Mar 12) for the G7 talks, hinting that the talks would be focused on the Ukraine conflict.

Advertisment

“We’re going to be focused in the G7 and all of those things,” he told reporters on a refueling stop in Ireland on his way to Saudi Arabia for the G7 talks.

Mentioning the war in Ukraine, he added, “That’s what the meeting is about. This isn’t a meeting about how we’re going to take over Canada.”

Also read | Zelensky meets Saudi crown prince in Jeddah; Rubio says 'no military solution' to Ukraine conflict

Advertisment

Talking about Trump’s idea that Canada should become the 51st state of the US from “an economic standpoint”, he said, “[The president] said that if they became the 51st state, we wouldn't have to worry about the border and fentanyl coming across, because now we will be able to manage that,” Rubio said.

“He’s made an argument that it's their interest to do so. Obviously, the Canadians don’t agree,” he said.

US has ‘vested interest’ in Ukraine’s security

Advertisment

Rubio also said that a minerals deal would give the US a “vested interest” in Ukraine’s security. However, he did not promise any formal guarantees.

Also read | Rubio says US hostage envoy’s direct meeting with Hamas ‘hasn’t borne fruit’

“I wouldn’t couch it as a security guarantee, but certainly, if the United States has a vested economic interest that’s generating revenue for our people as well as for the people of Ukraine, we’d have a vested interest in protecting it,” he said.

“Certainly one of the things that provides for Ukraine’s long-term prosperity and security is vibrant economic growth and development,” Rubio added.

According to him, a growing economy “gives them a tremendous amount of leverage and power and the ability to fund their own defences.”

Also read | From US aid to mineral deal: Much at stake as Zelensky, Rubio arrive in Saudi for crucial US-Ukraine talks

On Tuesday (Mar 11), Ukraine officials agreed to have talks on a 30-day ceasefire with Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz. Both sides also agreed to sign a minerals deal as soon as possible, giving the US access to Ukraine’s natural resources.

US to initiate contact with Russia

Rubio added that Washington was initiating contact with Moscow on Wednesday (Mar 12) for their response.

“That’s what we want to know – if they’re prepared to do it unconditionally,” Rubio said of Russia’s response.

Also read | Rubio heads to Saudi Arabia to gauge if Ukraine has shifted

“If the response is, ‘yes’, then we know we’ve made real progress, and there’s a real chance of peace. If their response is ‘no’, it would be highly unfortunate, and it’ll make their intentions clear.”

Rubio also said that Europeans would have to be involved if the talks make any progress, as Russia is keen to end European sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies)