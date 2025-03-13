As Russian and US officials are about to meet in Moscow on Thursday (March 13) to discuss the Ukraine ceasefire proposal, the Ukrainian soldiers stressed that even if Russia accepts the US proposed ceasefire, "there will still be war".

After holding talks with the US in Jeddah, Ukraine announced that they are ready to accept a 30-day ceasefire if Russia also accepts it.

However, Russia has been disregarding such ceasefire deals multiple times. They have violated ceasefire deals 25 times, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 28.

Ukrainian Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych said that he isn't sure that Russia will agree to a ceasefire, Kyiv Independent reported.

'Putin unlikely to dance on tune of US prez'

"Trump wants to show that he’s the only one making decisions in this situation, but Putin is unlikely to dance to the tune of a US president," he said.

Referring to Russia, Veter, former company commander stressed that "the murderer is now sitting among the prosecutor and judges", adding that he is given every right to say that he is not a murderer.

"They will now start bargaining, and what will they bargain with? With Ukraine, our state, our lands, our people. And what will these 30 days do, even if there is a truce and the shooting stops? Has no one thought about what will come after them? Has anyone thought that Russia will then go further and accumulate forces and means?" he added.

'Russia's strategic plan for 2035'

He said that Russia has a strategic plan for 2035 to capture Ukraine along the east bank in its entirety or even the entire country. "They will not deviate from this plan. They will take a break for 30 days to replenish their forces, resources, etc., and then move forward."

He said that here we would think, "Oh, that's it. The war is on hold, and we can sit and have a smoke. And everyone will sit on their asses until the storm hits again and the Russians push on."

And when they do, everyone will start shouting again, “Give us weapons urgently, give us people urgently.”

'Too stupid'

Hvylia, a 26-year old military service woman said that what Trump has proposed is "too stupid" to use the same non-working scenario and repeatedly fall into the same trap.

"I don't think it will change anything for me. There will still be war, it will still be the same job," she said.

"Fortunately, we learn from our mistakes and do not want to make the same mistakes for the second, third, or tenth time. However, we must show the international community that Ukraine is more interested in peace than anyone else." Hvylia added.

