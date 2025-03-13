Vladimir Putin’s forces have captured hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk, and the Russian president on Wednesday (Mar 12) threatened to treat the POW (Prisoners of War) ‘as terrorists.’

On Wednesday, as Putin visited troops involved in the counteroffensive in the Kursk region, Russia’s chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov, claimed that around 430 Ukrainian troops had surrendered in the region, where Ukraine launched a surprise counteroffensive last summer.

Hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to 'devastate' Russia if the Kremlin doesn't accept his ceasefire deal, Putin was seen wearing military fatigues as he was debriefed by military officials.

Ukrainian soldiers surrender

Speaking at a meeting with Putin in Kursk region, Gerasimov, the Russian chief of general staff, claimed that faced with the “futility” of further resistance, the Ukrainian military started surrendering.

He claimed 430 Ukrainian fighters were captured.

Putin, who appeared in military fatigues, responded coldly, saying that the prisoners would be ‘treated as terrorists, in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation.’

Trump’s threat

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump warned Moscow of ‘devastating’ consequences if Putin refuses to agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.

Trump, discussing his team’s diplomatic efforts, hinted at economic measures that could inflict severe damage on Russia. “There are things that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense,” he said. “I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that because I want to get peace.”

Pressed on specifics, he doubled down: “In a financial sense, yes, we could do things that would be very bad for Russia, that would be devastating for Russia. But I don't want to do that.”

So far, the Kremlin has not formally responded. Moscow insists it will wait until US envoys present the plan directly to Russian officials.

“We urge the Russians to sign on to this plan,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “We are at the 10th yard line and the president expects the Russians to help us run this into the end zone,” she added.

Trump echoed this optimism, telling reporters during a meeting with Ireland's prime minister in the Oval Office, “People are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia... And if we do, I think that would be 80 percent of the way to getting this horrible bloodbath finished.”

(With inputs from agencies)