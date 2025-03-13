Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (March 13) said that the world has still not heard a "meaningful response from Russia" to the ceasefire proposal, stressing that this shows Russia seeks to prolong the war.

The Ukrainian president hoped that the US pressure would be sufficient to compel Russia to end its war with Ukraine.

This comes as the US officials are about to meet Russian officials in Moscow to discuss the 30-day ceasefire proposal, on which Ukraine has agreed.

"Regrettably, for more than a day already, the world has yet to hear a meaningful response from Russia to the proposals made. This once again demonstrates that Russia seeks to prolong the war and postpone peace for as long as possible. We hope that U.S. pressure will be sufficient to compel Russia to end the war," the Ukrainian president stressed.

He said that the Ukrainian teams are prepared to continue working constructively with all partners in America, Europe, and other parts of the world who are committed to bringing peace closer.

'Thanks for US military aid'

Zelensky also thanked its teams for getting the military aid resumed by the US.

"I thank our teams for the fact that military aid and intelligence sharing resumed."

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian delegation gave him a detailed report on its meeting with US representatives in Saudi Arabia, including the progress of negotiations and key aspects.

"It is good that the conversation was entirely constructive. Ukraine is committed to moving quickly toward peace, and we are prepared to do our part in creating all of the conditions for a reliable, durable, and decent peace," he said in a post on X.

Zelensky further said that Ukraine was ready for an air and sea ceasefire, but the US proposed extending it to land. "Ukraine welcomes this proposal."

"The control of such a ceasefire remains an important issue, and we appreciate the United States' willingness to organize the technical aspects of such control," he added.

