Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday (Mar 13), expressed the idea of a truce with Ukraine but said that he had "serious questions" about its implementation that he would want to discuss with US President Donald Trump.

Responding to a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that US special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to present to Russian officials on Thursday.

"We agree with proposals to cease hostilities, but on the basis that that cessation would lead to long-term peace and addresses the root causes of the crisis," Putin told a press conference in Moscow.

"But there are nuances," he said.

'Russian troops advancing in practically all areas of the contact line': Putin

Putin said that the Russian soldiers were advancing in virtually every part of the front line in Ukraine, and that Moscow's "next steps" would be decided on the basis of his forces' success in kicking Ukrainian troops out of Kursk.

"Russian troops are advancing in practically all areas of the contact line," Putin told reporters at a press conference with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"Based on how the situation on the ground develops, we will agree on the next steps in ending the conflict and reaching agreements acceptable to all," he said.

The Russian president said that his soldiers were currently in the midst of an offensive that was aimed at driving Kyiv out of the Kursk region.

"If we stop hostilities for 30 days, what does that mean? That everyone who is there will go out without a fight?... How will supervision (of the ceasefire) be organised? These are all serious questions.

"I think we need to talk to our American colleagues... Maybe have a phone call with President Trump and discuss this with him," he told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)