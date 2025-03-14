The United States and Ukraine finalised a 30-day ceasefire plan for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on Tuesday (March 11). However, the Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the plan finalised after the nine-hour long meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Although, the full details of the plan is yet to be released, here's what we know so far.

'A total ceasefire'?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to “enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire which can be extended” after the Tuesday meeting.

But the US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters outside the White House after the meeting, said the deal was for “a total ceasefire”.

Improved US-Ukraine relations?

The Jeddah talks were also in many context focused to create a better US-Ukraine relationship - especially after Zelesnky-Trump heated meeting in the White House.

After the White House brawl, the Trump administration suspended all the military aid, including deliveries of ammunition apart from cutting off vital intelligence sharing for Ukraine.

After the talks were over, the US agreed to immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.

No minerals deal so far

The Jeddah talks were also expected to open doors for the pending minerals deal between Ukraine and US - a discussion which led to a heated argument between the supremos of both nations.

According to the Tuesday deal Trump and Zelensky “agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources”.

Ball in Russia's court?

After the talks, Zelensky issued a televised statement saying Ukraine was committed to seeking peace but that it was “up to the United States to convince Russia to do the same”.

Meanwhile, the US state secretary Marco Rubio said the ball was “now in Russia’s court”.

Putin thanked Trump for trying to get a truce done, but suggested that he would not agree to it in its current form.

"We agree with the proposal for a ceasefire to cease hostilities, but we proceed from the fact that this ceasefire should lead to an enduring peace, and should remove the root causes of this crisis," said the Russian President.

(With inputs from agencies)